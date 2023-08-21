Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Swears In 45-Member Ministerial Team

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 21,2023.

President Tinubu on Monday, August 21, swore in his 45-member ministerial team today August 21.

The inauguration of 45 ministers-designate into the Federal Executive Council is currently underway at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Aguri Ngelale, read the citation of the Ministers, which was followed by their oaths-taking supervised by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

A video showing the moment former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, was sworn in as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has gone viral. See below(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

