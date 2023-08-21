President Tinubu Swears In 45-Member Ministerial Team

August 21,2023.

President Tinubu on Monday, August 21, swore in his 45-member ministerial team today August 21.

The inauguration of 45 ministers-designate into the Federal Executive Council is currently underway at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Aguri Ngelale, read the citation of the Ministers, which was followed by their oaths-taking supervised by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

A video showing the moment former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, was sworn in as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has gone viral.