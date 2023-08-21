Police arrest man for killing wife a day after serving him divorce papers

August 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Marcus Durayalle Lofton, a Michigan man, is being held without bail after he allegedly shot and killed his wife, Alicia Danielle Lofton, the day after she served him with divorce papers.

The couple tied the knot in February 2023. Alicia served him divorce papers on August 16.

Unconfirmed reports making the round online say she found out he was having an affair with another man.

According to court documents, Alicia has had an active protection order against her husband since May. At the time, Marcus was arrested for domestic violence against Alicia.

On August 17, 2023, the Grand Rapids police responded to the area of Adams Street and Union Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, the police found Alicia dead on the ground beside a house.

Officers said Alicia had multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body, according to an affidavit.

Investigators said they quickly identified Alicia’s husband, Marcus Durayalle Lofton, as the suspect.

On Friday, August 18, he was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is still in jail without bail.

When detectives interviewed Lofton, he told them that Alicia had served him divorce papers on August 16 and she told him she was selling the house. But about 8 a.m. on August 17, he made contact with her at the Union Avenue house.

Marcus Lofton allegedly told detectives that they argued. Then he grabbed Alicia Lofton’s pistol, a Glock, from a drawer and tried to strike her with it.

According to the affidavit, he told police the gun went off. His wife then moved to a bedroom and locked the door.

Marcus Lofton then told detectives he forced the door open and found his wife trying to climb out a window.

“Marcus stated he shot Alicia numerous times before he fled in his maroon SUV,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Marcus is scheduled to appear in Michigan court again on September 5th for a preliminary hearing. (www.naija247news.com).