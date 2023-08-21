Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Plateau IDPs receives relief materials from Fidelity Bank 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Sadi Zawiya, the North Central Head of the bank, while Presenting the items on Monday in Jos, said that the gesture aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the displaced persons in the state.

Mr Zawiya added that the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility of the bank.

”This donation is in recognition of the fact that our success is intimately tied to the well-being of our host communities.

”We know these items are nowhere near to what the people had lost, but it is our token of support to cushion the hardship of the displaced persons in Mangu.

”We pray that total peace will return to the affected areas and we will continue to support the people of the state who are in dire need,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, thanked the bank for the gesture.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang promised that the items would get to all the affected persons.

The governor, who decried the rising spate of killings, wanton destruction of farmlands and other properties in the state, said that his administration was making frantic efforts toward addressing the security challenges.

Some of the items donated included; 100 mattresses, 100 blankets, 100 rubber mats, 120 buckets, 300 cups, 150 bags 25kg of rice and 155 bags of maize flour.

Others were; 20 bags of garri, 50 cartons of oil, 20 cartons of powdered milk and five bags of bathroom slippers.

The rest of the items were; 25 bags of salt, 20 cartons of seasoning, 20 bags of sugar, five cartons of lipton, 60 cartons of laundry washing soap and 40 cartons of detergent, among others. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu Swears In 45-Member Ministerial Team
Next article
Crude Oil Rises 1% Due to Reduced Supplies and Increased Heating Oil Costs
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the reassignment of portfolios...

Tinubu Urges Ministers-Designate to Prioritize National Service over Regional Interests

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
President Bola Tinubu, in his address on Monday, called...

BRICS and Africa: Balancing Interest Between Geopolitics and Development

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

Geopolitics 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the reassignment of portfolios...

Tinubu Urges Ministers-Designate to Prioritize National Service over Regional Interests

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu, in his address on Monday, called...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights