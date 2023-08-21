Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Reportedly In Talks For A Merger To Wrestle Power From Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi, have reportedly begun talks for a possibility of a merger, with the ultimate goal of setting up a formidable party that can more effectively wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thisday reports that the meeting of these the political leaders, which had been going on for a while, started with one between Atiku, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the last presidential election. After the first leg of the meetings was adjudged successful, another one between Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and other critical elements in PDP started to take shape, after the other two stakeholders agreed to bring him in.

The discussions, which were said to still be at the preliminary stages, had been hinged on two pillars. According to the report, the first being that the three leaders have decided to wait and watch the outcome of the election petitions in court, which would determine the second leg of the decision, should the court verdict go south.

 

According to the publication, political sources say the leaders were hopeful that the presidential election tribunal would be “just and fair” enough to establish that the election that brought President Bola Tinubu to office could not stand any decent electoral test and, as such, do the needful. The leaders are hopeful that the tribunal would call for a re-election or rerun, which would see them come together in a merger for the election and challenge Tinubu and APC in the second opportunity.

The sources added that if the tribunal decide otherwise, the leaders would consider setting up a formidable party ahead of the 2027 general election, during which they planned to take over the reins of power from the ruling APC.

 

“The meeting started with Kwankwaso and Atiku and they have agreed to bring Peter Obi in to set up a formidable opposition after the court cases. Although they have not got to the point of discussing who will lead the opposition, they are leaving it out for now till after the court cases.

After the court cases, they will plan and come together for a re-election or stand together ahead to fight the 2027 election battle. They are considering a formidable party comprising the PDP, LP and NNPP” a source was quoted as saying.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal
Next article
Pilot dies after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 Passengers aboard
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Sex should only be for married people”- Cynthia Morgan

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, Cynthia Morgan says she...

Police arrest man for killing wife a day after serving him divorce papers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Marcus Durayalle Lofton, a Michigan man,...

Pilot dies after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 Passengers aboard

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An airline pilot died after collapsing...

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Sex should only be for married people”- Cynthia Morgan

Entertainment 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, Cynthia Morgan says she...

Police arrest man for killing wife a day after serving him divorce papers

Regions 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Marcus Durayalle Lofton, a Michigan man,...

Pilot dies after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 Passengers aboard

Regions 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An airline pilot died after collapsing...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights