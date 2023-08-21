Middle Belt Bishops Laud Tinubu, Seek Ambassadorial Role for Ayom

Leaders representing the North-Central region have expressed their appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his equitable ministerial appointments.

The League of Middle Belt Bishops, led by Alli John Alli, has also put forth a request for Moses Ayom to be designated as an ambassador to China.

In a letter addressed to the Presidency, Alli emphasized Ayom’s Benue heritage and called upon Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia to endorse Ayom’s candidacy.

The leaders highlighted Ayom’s superior qualifications and lauded his dedication to the country, stressing his support for President Tinubu, who now holds office.

The group urged Tinubu, Akume, and Alia to grant Ayom a suitable political appointment as recognition of his substantial contributions.