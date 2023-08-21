Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Middle Belt Bishops Laud Tinubu, Seek Ambassadorial Role for Ayom

By: News Wire

Date:

Leaders representing the North-Central region have expressed their appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his equitable ministerial appointments.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The League of Middle Belt Bishops, led by Alli John Alli, has also put forth a request for Moses Ayom to be designated as an ambassador to China.

In a letter addressed to the Presidency, Alli emphasized Ayom’s Benue heritage and called upon Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia to endorse Ayom’s candidacy.

The leaders highlighted Ayom’s superior qualifications and lauded his dedication to the country, stressing his support for President Tinubu, who now holds office.

The group urged Tinubu, Akume, and Alia to grant Ayom a suitable political appointment as recognition of his substantial contributions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Boko Haram Insurgents Stage Protest Due to Unpaid Allowances
Next article
Butcher docked for allegedly attacking rider, attempting to snatch motorcycle
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the reassignment of portfolios...

Tinubu Urges Ministers-Designate to Prioritize National Service over Regional Interests

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
President Bola Tinubu, in his address on Monday, called...

BRICS and Africa: Balancing Interest Between Geopolitics and Development

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

Geopolitics 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the reassignment of portfolios...

Tinubu Urges Ministers-Designate to Prioritize National Service over Regional Interests

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu, in his address on Monday, called...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights