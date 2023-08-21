Many Apc Governors Wealthier Than Their States — Clark

August 21,2023.

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South- South Leader, Pa Edwin Clark has accused many state governors of using the position to amass wealth overnight to the extent of being wealthier than their states.

He also accused them of spending their security votes without accountability.

Clark, who stated these in his 688-page autobiography titled: “Brutally Frank,” regretted that corruption has being the undoing of Nigeria.

The 25-chapter book, which was launched in Abuja, last Thursday, revolves around Clark’s journey as a classroom teacher, commissioner, Minister, Senator and Nationalist spanning over 70 years.

In Chapter 23, titled: “Kleptocracy in our society” from Pages 539 to 542, Clark took a swipe at some governors, saying they were nowhere yesterday and have now become so rich and powerful overnight because they were elected as governors.

The elder statesman also accused President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio of introducing what he described as two irresponsible laws when they were governors of Lagos and Akwa Ibom states respectively, adding that Tinubu introduced Ex-Governors’ Life Pension Law while Akpabio introduced Former Governor and Deputy Governor’s Pension Bill 2014.

Clark said: “It is most regrettable and disappointing that corruption has eaten so deep into all facets of the Federal Government to the extent that those we expected to eradicate corruption in their states and the Attorney-General under whom anti-corruption agencies operate, seem to be involved in scandalous practices over the Paris Club loan repayment… Some lawyers bargain with the Governors Forum as to how much they are entitled to in the repayment being made to them by the local government even though it is not possible to follow all the exchanges. Corruption is the greatest tragedy of Nigeria…

Britain introduced corruption into Nigeria

“It can rightly be said that the British colonial government was the first to introduce corruption to Nigeria in their scramble for Africa with other European countries after the Berlin Conference of 1884 through the traditional chiefs, who acted as their agents. A typical case which affected my people is the role played by the British colonial government in using a powerful local chief in the Niger-Delta, Dore Numa, to remove other local chiefs from office when they refused to cooperate with the colonial government. A good example is Nana Olomu of Koko Benin River. An expedition war was staged against him in 1892 and he was later deported to Accra in the Gold Coast. This gave the colonial government uninterrupied entry into the interior land.

“Similarly, they used the same Dore Numa against His Royal Highness, Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi of Benin Kingdom in 1897. He too was deported but this time to Calabar, where he spent the rest of his life. This gave the British officers room to loot local artefacts and monuments. The looting of artefacts in 1897 was carried out by Capt. Philip, who further sold them to various countries in Europe. It is remarkable that today, a lot of these artefacts sold to Germany are being voluntarily returned by the German government after 124 years.(www.naija247news.com)