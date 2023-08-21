Man to man is unjust: El-rufai posts cryptic message on social media

Immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai on Sunday shared lyrics from one of Bob Marley’s songs in a cryptic message on his official X (Twitter) account.

El-Rufai stated that the late musician Bob Marley is one of the most talented musicians of all time and inspired his love for reggae music.

The lyrics partly reads: “Man to man is so unjust, children/ Ya don’t know who to trust/ Your worst enemy could be your best friend/ And your best friend, your worse enemy/ Some will eat and drink with you,” the former governor wrote on X.

“Thank God, we’re past the worse/ Hypocrites and parasites (hypocrites and parasites)/ Will come up and take a bite (will come up and take a bite)/ And if your night should turn to day/ A lot of people would run away/ And who the cap fit let them wear it!/ Who the cap fits let them wear it!”

VIDEO – Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that…

— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) August 20, 2023

The now-viral tweet has continued to generate reactions on social media.

In a veiled response to El-rufai’s tweet, a former senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani posted, “I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man.”

I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man.

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 20, 2023

Recall that El-rufai was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate.

However, the former Kaduna state governor and two other nominees were not confirmed by the senate; the senate stated there were “adverse” security reports against el-Rufai, and he must wait for clearance.