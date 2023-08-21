Kiddwaya girlfriend unfollows him following kiss with Mercy Eke

August 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The girlfriend of an evicted housemate, Kiddwaya, Laura has unfollowed him on his Instagram page following his kiss with Mercy Eke.

Recall that the housemates exchanged a kiss a few days ago in a discreet location that the CCTV in Biggie’s home did not record.

The question concerning the kiss was posed to Mercy by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the Sunday night eviction episode.

However, Mercy pretended to be unaware of the incident while vehemently denying kissing Kiddwaya. Nonetheless, Ebuka posed the query to Kidd, who didn’t object.

Kidd confirmed that he kissed the 2019 Pepper Dem winner of the Big Brother TV show.

However, a few hours after Kiddwaya confirmed his kiss with Mercy Eke on live TV, his white girlfriend, Laura unfollowed him on Instagram.(www.naija247news.com).