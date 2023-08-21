Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Former Boko Haram Insurgents Stage Protest Due to Unpaid Allowances

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

A group of former Boko Haram insurgents staged a protest within Borno state, expressing their grievances regarding the delayed disbursement of their stipends.

These ex-combatants, currently housed at the Hajj Camp in Borno following their surrender to the Nigerian authorities, disrupted traffic flow by obstructing the Bulumkutu-Maiduguri highway on Friday, August 18th.

Their main contention is that the federal government has not fulfilled its commitment to provide them with the promised N30,000 allowance.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammed

