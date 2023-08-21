Former Boko Haram Insurgents Stage Protest Due to Unpaid Allowances

A group of former Boko Haram insurgents staged a protest within Borno state, expressing their grievances regarding the delayed disbursement of their stipends.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These ex-combatants, currently housed at the Hajj Camp in Borno following their surrender to the Nigerian authorities, disrupted traffic flow by obstructing the Bulumkutu-Maiduguri highway on Friday, August 18th.

Their main contention is that the federal government has not fulfilled its commitment to provide them with the promised N30,000 allowance.