Politics & Govt News

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s 3-year Transition Plan

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 21,2023.

A three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger Republic’s military junta has been rejected by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that Abdourahmane Tiani, Niger Republic’s self-declared head of state had said on Saturday, August 19, that the country will return to civilian rule within three years.

Reacting to the announcement on Sunday, August 20, Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs said they will no longer accept prolonged transition periods in the region.Musah said;

“Ecowas is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them, Military aspect is very much on”.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

