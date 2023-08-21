ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has turned down the three-year power transition plan put forward by Niger Republic’s military junta.

Earlier, on Saturday, August 19, Abdourahmane Tiani, the self-proclaimed head of state of Niger Republic, had announced that the nation would revert to civilian governance within a span of three years.

Responding to this declaration on Sunday, August 20, Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, conveyed that extended transition periods would no longer be accepted within the region.

Musah stated:

“ECOWAS is no longer endorsing prolonged transitions within the region. They must be prepared to hand over power as soon as possible. The sooner they transfer power back to civilians and focus on their primary duty of safeguarding Niger’s territorial integrity, the better it will be for them. The military aspect remains highly relevant.”