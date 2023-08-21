Menu
Geopolitics

ECOWAS Declines Niger Junta’s 3-Year Transition Proposal

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has turned down the three-year power transition plan put forward by Niger Republic’s military junta.

Earlier, on Saturday, August 19, Abdourahmane Tiani, the self-proclaimed head of state of Niger Republic, had announced that the nation would revert to civilian governance within a span of three years.

Responding to this declaration on Sunday, August 20, Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, conveyed that extended transition periods would no longer be accepted within the region.

Musah stated:

“ECOWAS is no longer endorsing prolonged transitions within the region. They must be prepared to hand over power as soon as possible. The sooner they transfer power back to civilians and focus on their primary duty of safeguarding Niger’s territorial integrity, the better it will be for them. The military aspect remains highly relevant.”

Tinubu Makes Changes to Ministers-Designate Portfolios
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

