Nigeria Security News

DSS arrest Abuja-Kaduna Train Manager after leak of memo on speculated bandit attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli has been arrested by the Department of State Services following the leak of a memo warning of the possible terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

Naija247news recall that the DSS last Wednesday, issued a security alert to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on a plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train link at any possible time.

Nnorli was arrested along with the Operations Manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff members.

A source who spoke to the publication said;

“Do you know that they have arrested our manager since last Thursday – the two of them, the operation manager and Pascal? But they have released one of them.

“Victor is a victim of circumstances because they met him in Pascal’s office, so they arrested him together with all Pascal’s staff and took them to the DSS office. Pascal is still there now.

“I couldn’t tell why they arrested them but what I am hearing is they said one letter concerning this Abuja-Kaduna attack, they wrote one letter to our Managing Director and it states clearly that if the letter leaks, it can lead to arrest and according to DSS it was Pascal’s office they dropped the letter and the letter leaked and went viral.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

