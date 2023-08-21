Butcher docked for allegedly attacking rider, attempting to snatch motorcycle

Abuja, Aug. 21 , 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 42-year-old butcher, Omolere Saheed, in Abuja, for allegedly causing grievous hurt on a rider and attempting to steal a motorcycle.

Saheed, who lives at Angwa Sayawa Aco, Abuja, appeared before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that Sgt. Moses Gonam of the Nigerian Army reported the case at the Iddo Police Station on Aug. 8.

Nwaforaku said that, on the same date, about 2.00 p.m., the defendant attacked a commercial motorcyclist, Mr Muktar Hamisu, on Gosa Toge Village, Airport Road, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the defendant attacked Hamisu with an axe and a knife, and inflicted injuries all over his body with the intention to snatch his motorcycle.

He said that Gonam arrested the defendant and brought him to the station for proper investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 247 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing. (www naija247news.com)