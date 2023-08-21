Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges in various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just close by its borders.

“Let Mr. President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The president should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means.”

Uwak prayed for the return of peace not only in Nigeria but the entire West African State.(www.naija247news.com)