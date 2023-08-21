BbNaija All Stars: Biggie Introduces Four New Housemates

August 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some new housemates were introduced on Sunday in the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

In a latest twist to the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, four new housemates have been introduced into the house.

The new housemates include Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince.

Lucy, Omashola, Prince and Kimoprah joined other housemates on the show on Sunday, shortly after Kiddwaya was evicted. The new housemates featured in previous editions of the reality show.

It is however unclear what their mission is and if they will be competing for the different prizes expected to be won on the show. (www.naija247news.com).