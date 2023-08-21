Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

Average daily petrol consumption drops by 16.8% to 52m/litre – NMDPRA

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has revealed that petrol consumption in the country dropped by 16.8 percent in July 2023 to 52 million litres daily compared to 64.96 million litres recorded in June.

NMDPRA noted that the land-based stock and closing stock less dead stock of petrol was 1.120 billion litres as of the end of July 2023.

Marine stock which included berth and offshore availability was 521 million litres. The agency stated that the total stock less dead stock was 1.641 billion litres however depot deadstock was 83.637 million litres.

NMDPRA said total stock inclusive of dead stock was 1.725 billion litres.The land-based days sufficiency was 21.55 days while marine days sufficiency was put at 10.02 days and total days sufficiency cumulatively stood at 31.57 days.

The total stockless dead stock was put at 1.641 billion litres. Depot deadstock was 83.637 million litres and total stock inclusive of dead stock stood at 1.725 billion litres.

Conversely, on July 1st, land-based stock of PMS was 1.059 billion litres while marine stock at berth and offshore stood at 826.447 million litres. Total stock less dead stock was 1.885 billion litres while depot deadstock was 83.095 million litres.

NMDPRA also reported that total stock inclusive of deadstock stood at (1.968 billion litres. Land-based sufficiency was 16.31 days, marine days sufficiency was 12.72 days and total days sufficiency was 29.03 days. It reported that as of July 1st, the national PMS stock levels with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was 293.380 million litres.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DSS arrest Abuja-Kaduna Train Manager after leak of memo on speculated bandit attack
Next article
Somalia bans TikTok,Telegram and gambling site 1xBet.
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BRICS targets expansion to build “multipolar new world order”

News Wire -
BRICS seeks to be champion of 'Global South' Over 40...

Court sets aside restriction on deposed Kaduna traditional ruler

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Aug.21, 2023 . A Kaduna State High Court...

17 years old boy mistaken for an animal shot dead by Hunter in Calabar

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Boy of 17-years identified as Ferdinand...

Yemi Odubiyi Group CEO acquires additional N5.5M worth of Sterling Holdings shares 

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Azonuchechi Chukwu. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Yemi Odubiyi, Group CEO of Sterling Financial...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BRICS targets expansion to build “multipolar new world order”

News Analysis 0
BRICS seeks to be champion of 'Global South' Over 40...

Court sets aside restriction on deposed Kaduna traditional ruler

Law and Order 0
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Aug.21, 2023 . A Kaduna State High Court...

17 years old boy mistaken for an animal shot dead by Hunter in Calabar

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Boy of 17-years identified as Ferdinand...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights