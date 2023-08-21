Abuja-Kaduna Train Services Manager Nabbed by DSS Amidst Memo Leak Regarding Suspected Bandit Attacks

Pascal Nnorli, the Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services, has been apprehended by the Department of State Services (DSS) subsequent to the unauthorized disclosure of a memorandum cautioning about a potential terrorist assault on the Abuja-Kaduna railway corridor.

It’s worth recalling that the DSS, last Wednesday, issued a security advisory to the Nigerian Railway Corporation concerning a plot by bandits to target the Abuja-Kaduna train route in the foreseeable future.

As reported by Punch, Nnorli’s detainment included Victor Adamu, the Operations Manager, and several other members of the workforce.

A source, providing insight to the publication, shared, “Were you aware that they apprehended our manager since last Thursday – both of them, the operations manager and Pascal? However, they have released one of them. Victor is ensnared in an unfortunate situation because they found him in Pascal’s office. Therefore, they took him into custody alongside all of Pascal’s personnel and transported them to the DSS premises. Presently, Pascal remains in their custody. I am uncertain about the precise cause for their apprehension, but there’s word that a letter concerning the Abuja-Kaduna attack had been composed and sent to our Managing Director. This letter explicitly warned that its leakage could result in arrests. According to the DSS, the letter was left in Pascal’s office, which then got leaked and circulated widely.”