“We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun”- Charly Boy.

August 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment.

He said the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi will not be different.

“We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

“If they, the judiciary, did it for Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and they also did even greater wonders for Hope Uzodinmma of Imo state;

Surely, they can do even greater for Peter Obi.

What is good for the goose is good …#NoToRerun,” he wrote on Twitter.(www.naija247news.com).