Tribunal withholds verdict in case contesting the electoral win of Governor Nwifuru in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Tribunal, located in Abuja, has reserved its judgment in the case presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Professor Benard Odoh. This decision comes after all parties involved presented their written arguments.

Both the PDP and APGA candidates are contesting the victory of Mr. Francis Nwifuru, the APC candidate, who was declared the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.

The petitioners have requested the tribunal to invalidate the election of the APC candidate, citing the governor’s alleged lack of genuine membership in the APC during the election period.

They claim that the governor’s party sponsorship was improper, asserting that he remained a member of the PDP at the time of the election.

On the other hand, the legal representative for the APC candidate, Arthur Okafor, argued that his client’s nomination by the APC was legitimate and that he rightfully won the election.

