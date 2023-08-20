Tinubu May Replace Acting CBN Governor Risks Removal As Falana Sues Apex Bank Over Naira Floating

Human rights advocate Femi Falana has taken legal action against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over what he deems an “illegal” floating of the Naira. This move could potentially place the acting CBN governor, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, in a legally precarious position.

Falana’s lawsuit directly challenges the CBN’s decision to float the Naira, a strategy he believes contradicts established legal frameworks.

The lawsuit hinges on provisions outlined in Section 7 of the CBN Act 2007, which holds the CBN governor or nominees accountable for overseeing the apex bank’s management. Section 11 of the same Act stipulates conditions under which the governor will cease to hold office, including disqualification by a court, failure to adhere to duties outlined in the CBN Act, removal by the president with the support of two-thirds of the Senate, and other factors.

Falana argues that the floating of the Naira is not supported by law, pointing to Section 16 of the Central Bank Act, which assigns the CBN the responsibility to determine the Naira’s exchange rate through a mechanism it establishes. He asserts that this gives the CBN exclusive rights to determine exchange rates, rather than leaving it to market forces.

Despite the CBN’s explanation that the changes aim to deepen the foreign exchange market and enhance transparency in Diaspora Remittances, Falana maintains that the CBN’s directive remains illegal and has initiated legal action against the institution at the Federal High Court.

In the aftermath of President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, the CBN floated the Naira, allowing banks to buy forex from any source at any rate and sell at any rate, with a maximum bid-ask spread of N1. However, Falana asserts that such a directive lacks legal basis, as the CBN Act does not authorize market-driven determination of the Naira’s value.