FGN Bonds

Stop Rates on FGN Papers Further Move Southward on Sell Pressure…

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the just concluded week, DMO sold FGN bonds worth N230.26 billion (inclusive of non-competitive allotments) at the
primary market auction, viz reopenings: 10-year, 14.55% FGN APR 2029 worth N11.93 billion; 10-year, 14.70% FGN JUN
2033 worth N5.07 billion; 15-year, 15.45% FGN JUN 2038 worth N25.53 billion, and the 30-year, 15.70% FGN APR 2053 worth N187.73 billion.

Given the low demand (bid-to-cover: 1.36x, last: 1.44x), stop rates for the 29s, 33s, 38s, and 53s bonds rose to 13.85%
(from 12.50%), 15.00% (from 13.60%), 15.20% (from 14.10%), and 15.85% (from 14.30%), respectively.

In line with the direction in the primary market, yields in the secondary market rose for most maturities tracked.
Specifically, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027, the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037, and the 30-year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 bond incurred losses of N1.65,

N1.74, and N1.02, respectively, resulting in elevated yields of 13.07% (from 12.52%), 15.19% (from 14.90%), and 15.30%
(from 15.12%). Meanwhile, the 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 paper remained unchanged at 14.00%.

Elsewhere, FGN Eurobonds encountered declines across all tracked maturities, reflecting persistent bearish sentiment.
Notably, the 10-year, 6.50% NOV 28, 2027, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23 2038, and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28 2047 bonds
experienced losses of USD 1.08, USD 2.82, and USD 2.16, respectively, leading to expanded yields of 10.93% (up from
10.56%), 11.57% (up from 11.07%), and 11.44% (up from 11.09%).

We note that traders’ sentiment will be shaped by the T-bills auction result in the course of the new week. Cowry Research
anticipates the 364-day T-bill rate to rise, hence, we expect local OTC bond prices to decrease (and yields to increase) in the
coming week…

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism.

