Menu
Search
Subscribe
2023 Women's World Cup

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati wins Golden Ball for top Women’s World Cup player

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the Golden Ball for best player at this year’s Women’s World Cup after her side beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday, while her teammate Salma Paralluelo was named best young player of the tournament.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bonmati, a versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star, had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and serving as a cornerstone of coach Jorge Vilda’s side.

“I don’t have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament,” Bonmati told the BBC.

The 19-year-old Paralluelo, also from Barcelona, got her award for a breakout tournament in which she scored two goals: in the extra-time 2-1 quarterfinal winner over the Netherlands, and in the 2-1 semifinal win against Sweden.

Spain’s victory over England saw them claim the World Cup for the first time.

England’s Mary Earps won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper of the month-long tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Manchester United keeper saved a penalty from Jenni Hermoso in the final where she was at her best again.

The Golden Boot award for tournament top scorer went to Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who scored five goals before her side’s quarterfinal exit to Sweden.

SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Messi magic wins Inter Miami first trophy
Next article
Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Obaseki transfers relative of Shaibu from sports commission.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has transferred...

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

News Wire -
The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has...

Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is expected...

Messi magic wins Inter Miami first trophy

Emman Tochi -
Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Obaseki transfers relative of Shaibu from sports commission.

Political parties 0
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has transferred...

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

Geopolitics 0
The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has...

Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report

Data & News Analysis 0
The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is expected...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights