Photos: Spain beats England 1-0, win first Women’s World Cup

Spain has won their first Women’s World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona’s first-half goal.

The victory made La Roja the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time – and the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup. Spain and Germany are now the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

At the final whistle, the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal. They were still dancing on the field until the trophy presentations, where they kissed the trophy and raised their arms in triumph as golden glitter fell from above.

The Lionesses were trying to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966, but fell just short in front of 75,784 spectators at the final at Stadium Australia.