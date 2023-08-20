Menu
Super Falcons

Photos: Spain beats England 1-0, win first Women's World Cup

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Spain has won their first Women’s World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona’s first-half goal.

The victory made La Roja the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time – and the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup. Spain and Germany are now the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

At the final whistle, the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal. They were still dancing on the field until the trophy presentations, where they kissed the trophy and raised their arms in triumph as golden glitter fell from above.

The Lionesses were trying to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966, but fell just short in front of 75,784 spectators at the final at Stadium Australia.

A shot from England’s Lauren Hemp, right, hits the crossbar during the first half. [Abbie Parr/AP Photo]
Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo, named young player of the tournament, tries to fashion a chance to shoot. [Steve Markham/AP Photo]
Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso takes a second-half penalty kick that would have made it 2-0. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps saves the penalty from Hermoso. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
Referee Tori Penso shows a yellow card to Hemp for a clumsy tackle as England chase the equaliser. [Abbie Parr/AP Photo]
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, who went on to receive the Golden Ball award for best player of tournament, celebrates after full time. [Steve Markham/AP Photo]
Spain’s build-up to the tournament had been overshadowed by player protests against coach Jorge Vilda. [Steve Markham/AP Photo]
England’s players are dejected after losing the game. [William West/AFP]
Carmona, who scored the winning goal, kisses the trophy. [Justin Setterfield/Getty Images]
Referees pose with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the award ceremony. [Justin Setterfield/Getty Images]
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

