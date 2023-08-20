Menu
Treasury Bills

Overnight NIBOR Crosses Above 20% on Funding Pressure…

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the past week, T-bills and OMO activities were subdued due to the absence of maturing bills. This further put pressure on liquidity as the deposit money banks were already facingmfunding pressure from bond auctions.

Hence, NIBOR rose for all tenor buckets tracked: overnight rate, 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months. NIBOR rose to 21.83% (from 3.13%), 11.50% (from 11.00%), 12.42% (from 11.93%), and 13.08% (from 12.55%), respectively.

Meanwhile, given the general rise in money market rates amid funding pressure on banks, NITTY trended upward for all maturities as investors were mostly quiet on bids. Hence, NITTY for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months increased to 3.58% (from 3.49%), 5.17% (from 4.74%), 7.12% (from 6.89%), and 11.23% (from 10.60%), respectively.

In the new week, the Apex Bank will rollover maturing T-bills worth N303.22 billion via the primary and secondary markets;
viz: 91-day bills worth N9.96 billion, 182-day bills worth N10.21 billion, and 364-day bills worth N283.04 billion. Cowry
Research expects the stop rates of the 364-day to rise amid an expected strain in financial system liquidity

Godwin Okafor
