Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Obaseki transfers relative of Shaibu from sports commission.

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has transferred Mrs. Sabina Chikere, the Permanent Secretary of the State Sports Commission, to the Central Admin Department at the Government House in Benin City. Mrs. Chikere, who is a relative of the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, formerly held the position of General Coordinator at Bendel Insurance Football Club in Benin.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This reshuffle of the former Insurance general coordinator is noteworthy as she happens to be the elder sister of Maryann Philip-Shaibu, who is the wife of the deputy governor. An insider source confirmed this development to Saturday PUNCH, linking it to the ongoing discord between Governor Obaseki and his deputy.

This development comes just a day before Bendel Insurance’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup first-round preliminary match against ASO Chief of Algeria, scheduled at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday.

The insider source added, “Mrs. Chikere’s appointment as Permanent Secretary was allegedly influenced by the embattled deputy governor, even though she was not originally a core civil servant in Edo State and might not have been ideally suited for the position.”

Philip Shaibu had filed a petition in a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking, among other things, an injunction restraining Governor Obaseki, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of Edo State, and others from initiating an alleged impeachment process against him. Despite the governor’s denial, the relationship between the two leaders had significantly deteriorated.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

News Wire -
The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has...

Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is expected...

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati wins Golden Ball for top Women’s World Cup player

Emman Tochi -
Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the Golden Ball...

Messi magic wins Inter Miami first trophy

Emman Tochi -
Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

Geopolitics 0
The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has...

Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report

Data & News Analysis 0
The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is expected...

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati wins Golden Ball for top Women’s World Cup player

2023 Women's World Cup 0
Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the Golden Ball...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights