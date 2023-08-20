Obaseki transfers relative of Shaibu from sports commission.

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has transferred Mrs. Sabina Chikere, the Permanent Secretary of the State Sports Commission, to the Central Admin Department at the Government House in Benin City. Mrs. Chikere, who is a relative of the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, formerly held the position of General Coordinator at Bendel Insurance Football Club in Benin.

This reshuffle of the former Insurance general coordinator is noteworthy as she happens to be the elder sister of Maryann Philip-Shaibu, who is the wife of the deputy governor. An insider source confirmed this development to Saturday PUNCH, linking it to the ongoing discord between Governor Obaseki and his deputy.

This development comes just a day before Bendel Insurance’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup first-round preliminary match against ASO Chief of Algeria, scheduled at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday.

The insider source added, “Mrs. Chikere’s appointment as Permanent Secretary was allegedly influenced by the embattled deputy governor, even though she was not originally a core civil servant in Edo State and might not have been ideally suited for the position.”

Philip Shaibu had filed a petition in a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking, among other things, an injunction restraining Governor Obaseki, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of Edo State, and others from initiating an alleged impeachment process against him. Despite the governor’s denial, the relationship between the two leaders had significantly deteriorated.