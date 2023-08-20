Menu
Geopolitics

Nigeria’s Buhari Mourns ‘Brave’ Soldiers Killed In Niger State

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his sorrow over the loss of numerous soldiers who were killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

“I am deeply saddened by the helicopter accident, which followed the tragic ambush leading to the loss of our courageous army personnel,” Buhari remarked on Saturday, as stated in a release by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari extended his sympathies to the grieving families and wished a swift recovery for those who sustained injuries. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the families of the departed.

With faith in the discipline of our soldiers, Buhari added, “Given the dedication of our troops, it’s only a matter of time until they prevail.”

Two Separate Incidents
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed that a total of 36 officers lost their lives during the ambush of troops in Niger State, as well as a subsequent helicopter crash last Monday. Insurgents had attacked troops in the Zungeru area of the state, leading to the sacrifice of gallant Nigerian Army personnel.

Furthermore, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter, engaged in a mission to evacuate casualties, crashed on Monday in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, cautioned citizens against terrorist propaganda and urged them to remain patriotic.

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

