Nigerian govt plans repayment of IMF $3.4bn loan in 2027 –Report

The current administration led by Bola Tinubu is expected to settle a $3.4 billion debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his tenure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A recent report highlighted that Nigeria’s Federal Government is set to make a total payment of $3.51 billion to the IMF between 2022 and 2026 to clear the $3.4 billion loan.

Information sourced from an IMF webpage titled ‘Nigeria: Financial Position in the Fund as of July 31, 2023’ reveals an outstanding balance of $3.19 billion, which will be repaid during the current administration.

In April 2020, the IMF provided emergency financial assistance of $3.4 billion to address the economic impact of COVID-19. The loan, disbursed on April 30, 2020, was approved under the Rapid Financing Instrument.

The IMF stated that this assistance aimed to mitigate the pandemic’s economic repercussions and the oil price drop. The repayment schedule details the expected annual payments, denominated in Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset.

For 2023, Nigeria is slated to pay SDR373.81 million ($497.17 million), covering principal and interest. In 2024, the payment rises to SDR1.32 billion ($1.76 billion), including principal and interest, followed by SDR650.58 million ($865.27 million) in 2025.

The subsequent two years entail interest-only payments of SDR25.56 million ($33.99 million) each.

Notably, the repayment timeline has been extended to 2027 from the originally reported 2026. Altogether, the new administration is expected to settle $3.19 billion with the IMF, suggesting the prior administration may have paid $320 million towards the loan.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2022 financial statements reference the loan, noting its terms as a 5-year facility with a 2-year moratorium and a 1% annual interest rate.

Repayment, along with charges, is attributed to the responsibility of the bank.