Nigerian Governors Kick against FG’s Directives on Refund of Palliative Fund

August 20,2023.

Northern socio-political group Arewa Consultative Forum said the N5bn grant to the states is shambolic.

Some members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have rejected the directives by the federal government that the funds given to the states as palliatives to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal would be refunded, Naija247News has learnt.

This is coming as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the N5 billion in palliatives and grants to each state as shambolic and unscientific.

The federal government had approved a paltry N5 billion for each of the 36 states of the federation for procurement of food items and fertilisers as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering associated with fuel subsidy removal in the country.

This was the high point of the resolutions of the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday at State House, Abuja, which was presided by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Uba Sani of Kaduna State had briefed journalists on the outcome of the NEC meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Zulum explained that the N5 billion “funding has to be shared with a formula as follows: 52 per cent of this money is given to states as grants, while 48 per cent of the N5 billion is to be paid back on an instalment basis within 20 months to the CBN by the states and the local government areas in Nigeria But Naija247News gathered that the governors were said to have argued in their Wednesday’s meeting that since the funds were meant for palliatives, they should not be refunded by the states as directed by the federal government.

Some of the governors were also unhappy with the Chairman of the NGF and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for accepting on behalf of the governors that the funds would be refunded.

Consequently, the governors, it was learnt, ended their meeting on Wednesday night in a shouting match.

THISDAY gathered that the meeting which started around 10 p.m. on Wednesday ended at about 3 a.m. on Thursday without any communiqué on how to resolve the issue of the palliatives.

It was further gathered that the disagreement among the governors was not along party lines.

Some of the governors were also said to have vowed to resist the idea of imposing the decisions of the Presidency on them.

Following the sharp disagreement over the palliatives, the meeting could not reach any agreement or produce a communiqué.

Multiple sources privy to the meeting told THISDAY that the cause of the disagreement was the directives contained in a memo by the Director General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, that the palliatives would be refunded by the states.

According to the memo, any state governor who was not willing to refund the funds for the palliatives after the maturity date should not collect the funds.

The memo from the NGF Secretariat further directed that any governor, who was unwilling to refund the full funds for the palliatives should refund the N2 billion already collected by him as part-payment.

The memo sighted by THISDAY, which was signed by Okauru, and entitled: ‘Re: Distribution of Palliatives – Terms of FG Facility),’ said the states are free to opt out of the offer and return a sum of N2 billion already given to each of them.

According to Okauru in the letter, “I have been directed by the Chairman, H.E.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to forward the terms of the facility as follows: Facility size: N4,000,000,000; Loan (48%): N1,920,000,000; FGN Grant: (52%); N2,080,000,000.00 Beneficiary each state government; Tenure: 20 months; Interest Rate: Nil; Moratorium: Three months; Repayment Mode: Monthly; Repayment Amount: N120,000,000; and Security Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO).

"Your excellency is invited to note that this offer is optional and states that do not wish to participate may opt out and refund the N2 billion already disbursed to them."