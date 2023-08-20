Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger New Prime Minister Assures ‘Nothing Will Happen’ To Bazoum

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The new Prime Minister of the Niger Republic, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has assured that the Military junta, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum during a July 26 coup will do him no harm.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking on the fate of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, Zeine told the New York Times that, “Nothing will happen to him, because we don’t have a tradition of violence in Niger.”

He also insisted the Niger coup leaders had no intention of collaborating with Russia, or with the Kremlin-backed mercenaries of the Wagner group.

While praising the “extremely reasonable position” of the White House in trying to resolve the crisis through diplomacy rather than force, Zeine, who served as finance minister in a previous administration, said, “the moment will come to review” such military partnerships.

The New York Times reported that the coup leaders had cut off water and electricity to Bazoum’s house, where he has been confined since being ousted, and threatened to kill him if other African countries make good on a proposal to restore him to power through a military intervention.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria earlier warned on Friday that there will be “grave consequences” if Niger’s military regime allows Bazoum’s health to worsen under house arrest, a European Union official said.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York was questioned by reporters on the state of Bazoum’s health and if he was even still alive.

“I’ve spoken to someone who speaks to him regularly. And, yes, as far as we know and we have no indication to say that he’s not alive. So as far as I know, he’s alive,” she said.

Zeine, a French-trained economist who was appointed Niger’s prime minister on August 7, was also questioned by the New York Times on the presence of 1,100 American soldiers and 1,500 French soldiers fighting against jihadists in anti-terrorist operations with the local Army.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS, UN Delegations In Last Ditch Negotiations With Niger Junta Leaders by Paul Ejime
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS, UN Delegations In Last Ditch Negotiations With Niger Junta Leaders by Paul Ejime

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
An ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former Head of...

Beware The Coup Belt by Femi Fani-Kayode

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Despite the hysteria about who has been made a...

The Jakande Lecture And Other Matters by Sheddy Ozoene

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
On Monday last week, memories of the momentous life...

A stab in the back tensions rise between France and US over Niger coup

News Wire -
The coup in Niger is injecting fresh tension into...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ECOWAS, UN Delegations In Last Ditch Negotiations With Niger Junta Leaders by Paul Ejime

Opinion 0
An ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former Head of...

Beware The Coup Belt by Femi Fani-Kayode

Opinion 0
Despite the hysteria about who has been made a...

The Jakande Lecture And Other Matters by Sheddy Ozoene

Opinion 0
On Monday last week, memories of the momentous life...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights