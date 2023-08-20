Menu
NDLEA denies appointing Naira Marley as ambassador

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has denied appointing singer Naira Marley as its ambassador following a recent meeting with the Chairman of the agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa.

The agency in a statement released by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the meeting was held to encourage Naira Marley to use his skills and platforms to put out content that will discourage millions of his followers and Nigerian youths from substance abuse.

The statement read;

“This clarification became necessary following continued misrepresentation of the purpose of the visit especially on online platforms where some reports suggest that the British-Nigerian singer was appointed as an NDLEA Ambassador.

“This is misleading and absolute falsehood as the pictures of the visit and the short video containing Naira Marley’s advocacy message to his followers were properly captioned and shared by the Agency without any suggestion of such appointment.

“its decision to encourage Naira Marley with over seven million followers, half the population of those who abuse drugs in Nigeria, use his platform share anti-substance abuse messages is to create a balance between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

“This is also in line with the Agency’s whole of society approach to the fight against drug abuse, and in tune with global best practice as well as the theme for this year’s World Drug Day; People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.

“When an artiste, who professes that marijuana is good to seven million followers, turns a new leaf after some serious counselling, do we reject him, turn our back to him and allow him continue in his old habit or we accept him, give him a chance so he can reach out to his followers to quit substance abuse?

“In other words, why should we take our anti-drug abuse advocacy messages to schools, churches, mosques, market places, motor parks, Nollywood, kannywood, traditional rulers, labour and the entertainment industry but when one of their members accepts to turn a new leaf, we turn our back to him?

“These are questions those opposed to Naira Marley’s needed change may have to ponder on. Indeed, no one is better suited to take the message against drug abuse to the Marlians than the head of the same movement.

“This is no time for mischief or cynicism but the right moment we all need to encourage the singer and hold him accountable to his public commitment against substance abuse in his video message to his followers in the overall interest of our youths.”(www.naija247news.com).

Man hangs self over hardship in Jigawa
"We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun"- Charly Boy.
