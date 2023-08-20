Man hangs self over hardship in Jigawa

August 20, 2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Samaila Ilu, a 35-year-old man, has hanged himself to death over his difficult situation in Jigawa State.
DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, Police spokesman confirmed the incident to newsmen.
According to him, “On 17/08/2023 at about 1100hrs, police received a report that a 35-year-old man Samaila Ilu of Dungun Tantama village, Hausa local government, left his house on 16/08/2023 to an unknown destination.”
He said later his body was found hanging on a tree with a rope, presuming he had committed suicide.
Shiisu said a team of policemen removed the corpse and conveyed him to the hospital for autopsy.
He said it has since been released to his relatives for burial. (www.naija247news.com).