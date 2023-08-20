Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Lavrov: Africa Views Russia as a Reliable Multipolar Partner

By: News Wire

Date:

The Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg in July showcased the firm readiness of the nations concerned to expand cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The high-profile international event was attended by dozens of official delegations, while 27 countries on the continent were represented by top state officials, Lavrov noted.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with International Affairs magazine published on Saturday, the foreign minister said that the success of the gathering came despite “colossal pressure” from the West.

“The independent foreign policy of our country enjoys the understanding of developing countries, and the efforts of the United States and its allies aimed at isolating Russia internationally have failed,” Lavrov said.

According to the Russian FM, African states see Russia as a reliable partner who can contribute to maintaining stability and help in the fight against terrorism and drug crime. Russia is ready to share its experience in strengthening political, economic, and technological sovereignty with its African friends, he stated.

“Russia remains a conscientious supplier of energy resources, food, fertilizers, and medicines to Africa,” Lavrov remarked. “One of the most demanded areas of cooperation is the provision of humanitarian assistance to the countries in the region in particular need.”

READ MORE: Dmitry Trenin: Russia is making its biggest geopolitical shift for 300 years. Here’s how it’s playing out.
The Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28 was the second of its kind and was focused on developing Moscow’s diplomatic, commercial, and humanitarian relations with the guest nations. Despite pressure on the delegates, the event attracted thousands of attendees and produced dozens of agreements, the event’s organizer Roscongress claimed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Buhari Mourns ‘Brave’ Soldiers Killed In Niger State
Next article
Namibia Woo private investors after huge oil discovery – Bloomberg
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

A stab in the back tensions rise between France and US over Niger coup

News Wire -
The coup in Niger is injecting fresh tension into...

Niger won’t work with Wagner Group – PM

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Niger’s coup leaders have “no intention” of working with...

Dollarization will keep Nigerian fuel costs high – analyst warns

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Economic analyst and businessman Kelvin Emmanuel informed RT that...

Namibia Woo private investors after huge oil discovery – Bloomberg

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Namibia is bracing for the launch of its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

A stab in the back tensions rise between France and US over Niger coup

Geopolitics 0
The coup in Niger is injecting fresh tension into...

Niger won’t work with Wagner Group – PM

Geopolitics 0
Niger’s coup leaders have “no intention” of working with...

Dollarization will keep Nigerian fuel costs high – analyst warns

Data & News Analysis 0
Economic analyst and businessman Kelvin Emmanuel informed RT that...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights