Eldest Son of Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu Weds in Abuja

August 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The eldest son of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and wife, Beatrice, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jnr, got married to his woman, Tiffany Adaobi Obinna-Uzor, at the Basilica of Grace, Anglican Communion, Gudu District Abuja, today August 19.

The wedding ceremony was well attended by dignitaries including deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kau, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Ademola Adeleke, former Senate President David Mark and a host of others.(www.naija247news.com).