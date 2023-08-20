Ekiti communities in disagreement regarding the location of the Federal College of Education.

There are indications of a dispute between Omuo and Ilawe communities within Ekiti South senatorial district regarding the recent location of a Federal College of Education in Ekiti State.

In light of the institution being situated in Ilawe Ekiti, one of the communities has expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, asserting their claim to be the host. The community’s primary concern revolves around ensuring fair federal representation, prompting the need for mediation among stakeholders.

Ekiti State has been lacking a college of education since the transformation of the existing one in Ikere Ekiti into a university of education. While the people of Ilawe welcome the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti, it has generated discontent among members of the Omuo community.

Members of Omuo Community in Ekiti East Local Government allege foul play, which they are demanding to be addressed. They assert that they were responsible for the groundwork at the National Assembly to secure the institution for their community and their underserved region.

Contrastingly, the atmosphere in Ilawe Ekiti, situated in Ekiti Southwest local government, is one of joy and celebration due to the establishment of the college. The appointed provost and his team have received a warm reception from the community.

According to the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ajibade Alabi, the institution’s establishment is a permanent development. For now, Ilawe community has designated a secondary school facility as a temporary site for the institution’s operations.

While the state government advocates for an equitable distribution of institutions, it calls for patience while awaiting a final response from the federal government. As of the time of writing, messages sent to the Federal Ministry of Education by Channels Television have remained unanswered.