Edo Assembly Refutes Involvement in Alleged Plot to Impeach Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly has distanced itself from the alleged impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting at the Government House, Speaker Mr. Blessing Agbebaku clarified the Assembly’s stance, revealing that Governor Godwin Obaseki had not raised the matter with the Assembly. Agbebaku emphasized that the Assembly had never entertained the idea of removing the deputy governor.

Agbebaku stated, “Today, I want the Edo people to know that there was nothing of the sort. I am the presiding officer of the House of Assembly; I control the gavel. The gavel is like the AK-47 of the House.”

He further refuted the claim, saying, “There was no time that the governor has called me to instruct me to initiate an impeachment against the deputy governor.”

Characterizing the allegation as a baseless rumor, Agbebaku shared that he discussed the matter with Governor Obaseki. “When I approached the governor, he told me, ‘What is the impeachment for?’ What has the deputy governor done that he wants to impeach him? There is nothing like that,” he recounted.

Agbebaku added, “On my own, I also reached out to the deputy governor to convey that these are mere rumors. I told him, ‘Please, disassociate yourself from this kind of rumor. The governor has no such plan.'”

In response, Governor Obaseki downplayed the impeachment situation, expressing that it’s not a priority at the moment. He underscored that there are more urgent matters to address within the state.