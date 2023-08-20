Dollarization will keep Nigerian fuel costs high – analyst warns

Economic analyst and businessman Kelvin Emmanuel informed RT that the Nigerian government’s pursuit of deregulation, combined with the impact of dollarization and exchange rate crisis, will lead to continued escalation of petrol prices. Nigeria’s endeavor to unify its various foreign exchange rates has triggered a surge in the cost of living.

Despite economists’ warnings of a potential third petrol price hike in three months, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s office declared on Thursday that there will be no further increases in fuel prices.

Emmanuel emphasized that in a deregulated market, petrol price fluctuations are expected and will be determined by market forces. He noted that even at 70 US cents per liter, Nigerian petrol prices are comparatively lower than those in some sub-Saharan African countries.

“The exchange rate is the primary factor influencing petrol prices,” Emmanuel explained, highlighting that the government’s decision to eliminate industry subsidies in June led to a significant price increase “from around 28-30 cents to 78 cents.”

The decision to remove the subsidy coincided with the devaluation of Nigeria’s currency, the naira, as part of President Tinubu’s efforts to bridge the gap between the official and unofficial exchange rates. While the official rate provided preferential pricing for certain businesses, the unofficial rate was linked to the cost of imported commodities.

As a result of the currency devaluation, food prices have more than doubled. To address the crisis, the government announced the distribution of $6.5 million worth of food to assist the nation’s vulnerable population.