Dollar Demand Pressure Retreats as Naira Gains Strength Across FX Segments….

The Naira experienced appreciation by 0.15% and 10.05% against the US dollar this week, with official and parallel market

rates closing at N739.52/$1 and N850/$1 respectively. This upturn was driven by factors such as increased foreign exchange

supply from the CBN via the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, heightened demand for Naira from exporters and other

users, and speculation about potential CBN-led Naira devaluation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

News of NNPC Limited securing a $3 billion emergency crude-oil repayment loan from Afreximbank spurred Naira demand,

as exporters sought to capitalize on the strong currency. Concurrently, the CBN’s interventions in the foreign exchange market

supported the Naira, contributing to an augmented dollar supply and downward pressure on the exchange rate.

The FMDQ Securities Exchange (SE) FX Futures Contract Market portrayed positive dynamics for the naira against the US dollar across contract tenors. Notably, forward rates appreciated by 1.41%, 1.12%, 1.28%, 0.77% and 0.89% respectively for the SEPT-2023, OCT-2023, NOV-2023 FEB-2024 and the AUG-2024 contract tenors, reaching N783.46/$1, N793.40/$1, N802.83/$1, N831.80/$1 and N890.12/$1 as a result of sustained demand pressures across various tenors.

The week’s oil price dynamics were initially positive due to robust

demand and constrained supply. Brent crude hit $88.15 per barrel and WTI crude reached $86.67 per barrel on Monday.

However, apprehensions about a global economic slowdown led to a midweek price decline, closing at $84.87 for Brent and

$81.36 for the WTI. Despite fluctuations, weekly oil prices remained on an upward trend, though uncertainty lingers.

The IEA warned of potential oil demand growth slowdown in 2024, while OPEC+ is expected to maintain production cuts. Elsewhere, the price of Bonny Light crude oil closed positive on Friday at $87.44 per barrel on the back of global supply concerns and the current relative strength of the dollar.

For Cowry Research, the Naira’s intermediate-term outlook is favorable, with expectations of continued appreciation against

the US dollar. Nevertheless, the prospect of Naira devaluation persists due to ongoing challenges in the foreign exc hange

market. Despite recovery post-COVID-19, the Naira remains weaker than pre-pandemic levels, indicating long-term pressures

on the currency. The interplay of economic factors, foreign exchange dynamics, and oil prices shapes Nigeria’s economic

landscape, fostering both optimism and caution. In the coming week, we anticipate the naira to trade in a relatively calm band

at the various fx markets barring any distortions while the apex bank maintains its interventions to shore up the naira value.