bbnaijaAllstars: Kiddwaya evicted from the House

August 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kiddwaya, one of the housemates on the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, has been evicted.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Kiddwaya is the third housemate to be evicted from the show.

Tolani BAJ and Kiddwaya had the least number of votes but only one of them could be evicted, by the power of the jury, consisting of former Housemates, Elozonam, Vee and Saskay.

