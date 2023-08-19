Tinubu’s Govt Neoliberal Monetary Policy Measures Driving Nigeria’s Inflationary Landscape……

In July 2023, Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 24.08%, marking a notable increase from the 22.79% recorded in June.

This recent inflation figure, reported by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), stands as the highest inflation rate

observed in Nigeria since September 2005, when it reached 24.30%.

This movement reflects a 1.29%-point increment from June and a substantial year-on-year rise of 4.44%, surpassing the 19.64% figure recorded in July 2022.

These statistics indicate a significant upward trajectory in the headline index on both a year-on-year basis and a month-onmonth basis, which escalated to 2.89% in July from the previous month’s 2.13%.

Although there was a temporary alleviation in inflationary pressure in December 2022, with a modest decline to 21.34%,

inflation readings have since embarked on a persistent upward trajectory, climbing by a substantial 8.48%-points since

February 2022. This continuous inflationary surge has been primarily driven by widespread expectations of price hikes,

escalating import costs due to the depreciation of the naira against the dollar in the foreign exchange market, elevated

energy expenses, and price adjustments related to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following subsidy removal and the

upward movement of oil prices.

A closer examination of regional inflation profiles for July reveals that, on a year-on-year basis, the highest inflation rates were observed in Kogi (28.45%), Lagos (27.30%), and Ondo (26.83%) states. Conversely, Borno (20.71%), Jigawa (20.85%), and Sokoto (20.92%) experienced the slowest annual increases.

When analyzing month-on-month variations, the swiftest inflationary rises occurred in Kogi (4.99%), Abia (4.12%), and Akwa-Ibom (4.07%) states, while Jigawa (0.16%), Taraba (1.09%), and Yobe (1.10%) demonstrated the least notable

increases.

Delving into the inflation drivers, a cursory assessment of the report underscores a notable surge in food prices, reaching

a 74-month high with a 3.45% month-on-month increase and a record-breaking year-on-year spike of 26.98% since

2005. This surge can be attributed to a combination of factors including diminished domestic output and heightened

manufacturing costs. Notably, price increments were observed across various food categories such as oil and fat, bread

and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetables, milk, cheese, and eggs. The most prominent

contributor to inflation, however, was the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, exhibiting a year-on-year escalation

of 12.47% in July. This was largely influenced by price rises in bread and cereals, meat, fish, potatoes, yam, fruits, and

vegetables.

In terms of specific states’ inflation dynamics for July 2023, Kogi (34.53%), Lagos (32.52%), and Bayelsa (31.31%)

encountered significant year-on-year increases, whereas Jigawa (20.90%), Sokoto (21.63%), and Kebbi (22.45%)

displayed comparably slower annual rises. Notably, food inflation reached its peak in Kogi (6.73%), followed by Akwa

Ibom (5.64%) and Bayelsa (4.59%) on a month-on-month basis. Conversely, Taraba (-0.21%), Jigawa (0.28%), and

Yobe (0.90%) recorded the least notable month-on-month increases.

Furthermore, the core inflation index scaled new heights, reaching 20.47% year-on-year in July 2023, representing a

4.41% increase compared to the 16.06% registered in July 2022. This upsurge was prominently driven by elevated prices

for services such as passenger transport by air and road, vehicle spare parts, medical services, and maintenance and repair

of personal transport equipment. The amplification of core inflation was attributed to factors including PMS-induced

inflation, marginal tax hikes on select items, and the repercussions of the recent apex bank’s harmonization exercise that

resulted in a weakened naira.

Contributors to inflation in July encompassed transportation (1.57%), clothing and footwear (1.84%), furnishing,

housing, and utilities (4.03%), as well as miscellaneous goods and services (0.40%). Rising fuel prices, spurred by the

surge in crude oil prices, played a pivotal role in elevating transportation costs. Simultaneously, housing and utility costs were impacted by the effects of foreign exchange harmonization and pump price adjustments. The upward trend in miscellaneous goods and services prices was multifaceted, resulting from escalated costs for clothing, footwear, and

personal care items across the nation.

As we look ahead to August 2023, our anticipations project an inflation rate of 25.50%. Factors such as the planting

season, adverse weather conditions, and lingering effects of crop diseases are likely to dampen the potential benefits of

the green harvest. Additionally, the passthrough impact of foreign exchange pressures, the suspension of the Black Sea

grain deal in Eastern Europe, and mounting domestic input costs are projected to sustain price pressure in the near term.

Meanwhile, the continuous vigilance of these factors, combined with targeted policy interventions, will be essential in

navigating the challenges posed by elevated inflation in the coming months.