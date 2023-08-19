Menu
Political parties

The Appeal Court reinstates Ogun PDP’s response to vote-buying accusation against Abiodun and APC.

By: The Editor

Date:

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinstated the vote-buying allegations brought forward by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their gubernatorial candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling, which took place on August 3, came in response to an appeal filed by Adebutu and the PDP on July 6. This appeal contested the decision of Justice Hamidu Kanuza of the Ogun State Governorship Tribunal, who issued a ruling on June 19 regarding allegations of vote-buying during the state’s governorship election on March 18.

Previously, the tribunal had ruled in favor of Abiodun and dismissed Adebutu’s response to Abiodun’s counter-accusations.

However, in a judgment written by Justice Mohammed Idris and read by Justice Aliyu Waziri, the Appeal Court upheld specific paragraphs (2, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, and 18) of Adebutu and PDP’s response to Abiodun’s counter-accusations.

These paragraphs pertain to the submission of a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Abiodun, instances of violence and disruption at polling units attributed to Abiodun’s agents, as well as allegations of vote-buying.

Additionally, the upheld paragraphs encompass Adebutu’s defense against the vote-buying allegations raised by Abiodun in his counter-response to the initial petition.

During the tribunal proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel, Gordy Uche, argued that their response did not introduce new facts but rather addressed a new issue brought up by the second respondent in his counter-response, which was not originally part of the petition’s concerns.

In response, Abiodun sought to have Adebutu’s response to their counter-response struck out by the tribunal.

Their argument centered on the claim that new facts cannot be introduced in a response to the counter-response of the second respondent.

The Editor
The Editor

