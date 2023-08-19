Menu
Senegal’s opposition leader awakens from hunger strike, regains consciousness.

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, who initiated a hunger strike while in detention, has regained consciousness after being admitted to an intensive care unit.

The spokesperson for his dissolved party, PASTEF, revealed that Sonko is still closely monitored by medical and police personnel in the intensive care unit.

Despite his awakening, his health condition remains a significant concern.

Sonko, a presidential candidate, began his protest on July 30 following his arrest on various charges, including incitement of insurrection and association with a terrorist undertaking.

He was taken to Dakar’s main hospital after losing consciousness, according to one of his lawyers. Sonko’s health has been precarious since his admission to the hospital on August 6, while he was under detention.

His critical comments about President Macky Sall have garnered him a substantial youth following.

A two-year prison sentence for allegedly corrupting a young salon worker was handed down to him on June 1, a conviction he believes was orchestrated to bar him from the upcoming elections.

This led to clashes resulting in fatalities.

Arrested on July 28 and subsequently charged, Sonko’s PASTEF party was also disbanded. Despite the absence of official comments on Sonko’s health from the government, there have been doubts about the rigor of his hunger strike.

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

