President Tinubu Repeating Buhari’s Insensitivity In Assigning Ministerial Portfolios’

Political analyst and public commentator Mahdi Shehu has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his allocation of ministerial portfolios to Ministers-Designate. Speaking on Arise TV, Shehu accused the president of replicating the same lack of sensitivity demonstrated by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu highlighted that Tinubu exhibited a clear bias towards the Southwest and South-South regions, while neglecting to extend the same favor to the South-East due to their lack of support for him in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Shehu, Tinubu’s preference for the South-South may have been an attempt to compensate former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and former militant leader Asari Dokubo.

He remarked, “When Tinubu assumed office, there were significant objections and widespread frustrations. Fourteen million people voiced their disapproval. Numerous concerns were raised about his education, personality, and other aspects. He should have taken these factors into account and acted differently. However, he chose to follow the same path, adopting the same style and approach as Buhari. There’s no discernible difference between Buhari and Tinubu.”

Shehu continued, “Looking at the distribution of roles in the South-West, we see that the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), all commercial banks, nearly all financial institutions, 90 percent of microfinance banks, shippers’ council, and communication roles are held by individuals from the South-West. This includes the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), NIPOST, and other key positions. Moreover, Tinubu assumed the roles of Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Accountant General, Auditor General, and oversaw various MDAs, including Marine, Agro-economy, Power, Solid Minerals, Petroleum, and Justice. In addition, he holds the senior Minister of Petroleum position and wields significant influence.”

“He also retained control over Health, Environmental, and Ecology ministries, commanding a total of 12 senior Minister positions and eight junior Minister positions. The picture painted here is that Tinubu’s allocations resemble the establishment of the Oduduwa Republic,” Shehu added.

Shehu concluded, “This approach is paving the way for the formation of the Republic of Biafra, while simultaneously pressuring the North to contemplate becoming part of the Niger Republic or Cameroon. It’s essentially a repetition of Buhari’s insensitivity.”

Comparing the distribution of roles in the South-East, Shehu asserted, “The South-East has been handed a meager offering, akin to what’s described in Matthew Chapter 16 verses 26 and 28. Key roles such as Ministry of Works (senior), Women Affairs (senior), Labour (junior), Trade (senior), and Ecological (senior) have been allocated. Collectively, these roles don’t amount to the importance of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). In essence, the message being sent to the South-East is to reconsider their stance on Obi in the future. This is their perceived wrongdoing.”

“The narrative differs for the South-South. In this region, senior roles have been assigned in Aviation, Youth, FCT, Humanitarian Affairs, and Sports, along with junior roles in Petroleum. This allocation appears to echo Mark chapter 1 verse 11, conveying the message, ‘You are my beloved sons, in whom I am well pleased’,” Shehu concluded.