Police rescue kidnap victim, recover car, ammunition in Delta

August 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Delta has rescued a kidnap victim and recovered a car and ammunition from the hoodlums at Ogharaeke Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Warri and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Edafe said that the victim was rescued on Thursday by the command’s Anti-cult Unit and the operatives attached to the Oghara Division.

“On Aug. 17, at about 8.35 p.m, the DPO, Oghara Police Station, received information that some persons, suspected to be kidnappers, were sighted in a Mercedes Benz GLK car at Ogharaeke Community.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised and led a team of the command’s Anti-cult Unit, alongside the divisional patrol team, to the area with the support of community youths and local vigilante.

“The team embarked on a serious patrol of the area until at about 9:50 p.m, when the team sighted the vehicle and on getting closer, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the bush,” Edafe stated.

He added that the team searched the vehicle and rescued the victim unhurt, adding that he had since reunited with his family.

The command’s spokesman further stated that investigation revealed that the victim was abducted on Thursday at the entrance of his apartment in Sapele at about 7 p.m

He explained that 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums and that the command had launched a manhunt for them. (www.naija247news.com).