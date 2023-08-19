Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

“Nigerian Ambassador Refutes Statements About Tinubu’s Election Outcome, Clarifies 25% in FCT”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, Amb. John Usanga, vehemently denied the comments attributed to him in the media concerning the 2023 presidential election, dismissing them as false news.

In a statement he personally signed and provided to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, Usanga clarified that these comments were erroneously linked to him by a group identified as the Board of Trustees of the National Executive Committee Members of the Rivers State and the Rivers State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Coalition.

Usanga emphasized, “The assertion that the 2023 presidential election was invalidated due to Bola Tinubu receiving less than 25 percent of the votes serves as a wake-up call for vigilance and the need to accurately present the truth before it becomes distorted.” He revealed that these remarks were falsely attributed to him on both social and traditional media platforms. He condemned these falsifications and appealed to security agencies to investigate the originators.

The ambassador clarified that his sole statement related to the presidential election was a congratulatory message addressed to President Bola Tinubu for his election victory, a statement which is publicly accessible.

“I, John James Usanga, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Guinea Bissau with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Cape Verde, categorically deny, reject, and counter the statement attributed to me on YouTube and various news channels. I have never engaged in any discussion, let alone grant an interview to any individual, news outlet, or group regarding the results of the 2023 presidential elections,” Usanga clarified.

Usanga urged the public to dismiss the false news propagated by a YouTube channel and other news sources for what it truly is: “baseless and entirely untrue.” He appealed to relevant security agencies to employ all available resources to locate the originators of this fabricated news.

Furthermore, he revealed that he was pursuing necessary legal actions with his legal counsel to address the alleged defamation of his character.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

