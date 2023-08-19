Menu
Flying Eagles

Gyan Predicts Osimhen to Secure 2023 African Player of the Year Honors

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has endorsed Victor Osimhen as a strong contender for the 2023 African Player of the Year accolade. Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumph in the Scudetto during the previous season, netting an impressive 26 goals in 32 league matches for the Partenopei.

At just 24 years old, Osimhen emerged as the first African and Nigerian player to secure the top scorer award in the Italian top-flight. He further bolstered his accomplishments by contributing an additional five goals for Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Gyan asserted that Osimhen’s performances make him a deserving candidate for the prestigious best player award. He expressed his viewpoint, stating, “In my view, Osimhen truly merits it. As a striker, observing his achievements, particularly winning the league with Napoli after over three decades, he unquestionably deserves this recognition,” as relayed by Brilla FM.

The Confederation of African Football is set to announce the winner of the award later this year. The last Nigerian player to achieve this honor was former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo in 1999.

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

