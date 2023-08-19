Falana: Palliatives ineffective without curbing ‘dollarization’ of Nigeria’s domestic economy

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), warns that palliative efforts to alleviate the impact of removing petrol subsidies will yield minimal results as long as Nigeria’s economy remains dominated by the dollar.

The federal government recently revealed a N5 billion palliative allocation for each state and the federal capital territory (FCT) to counter the hardships and inflation stemming from the fuel subsidy removal. Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum indicated these funds would facilitate the procurement of 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

During an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television program, Falana emphasized that the core issue behind Nigeria’s economic challenges is the widespread use of the dollar. He asserted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) holds the responsibility to mitigate the prominence of the dollar within the nation’s economy.

Falana remarked, “The government’s measures are short-term and, in many cases, diversionary. The underlying crisis, which is the dollarization of the economy, remains unaddressed. Any announced palliative measures will be absorbed by the dollar’s impact on the economy, and our control is limited. Until government officials commit to strengthening the naira and establishing it as the sole legal tender in Nigeria, our progress will be limited.”

Furthermore, Falana criticized the floating of the nation’s currency, stating, “From a legal perspective, I have taken legal action against the Central Bank of Nigeria because Section 16 of the CBN Act tasks the central bank with determining Nigeria’s currency rate against other currencies. Thus, floating the naira is illegal. Section 20(1) of the CBN Act specifies that only the naira is considered currency. Section 20(5) stipulates that any use of another currency within Nigeria without CBN approval constitutes an offense, punishable by six months imprisonment. Yet, we witness transactions in dollars, property sales, rent collection, school fees, and even religious offerings. The demand for dollars is immense.”

Falana’s remarks underscore the urgent need to address the dollar’s influence on Nigeria’s economy and the necessity of strengthening the naira as the primary currency.