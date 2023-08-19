Menu
Geopolitics

ECOWAS meets with deposed president and junta leader after Niger coup.

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

ECOWAS representatives met with Niger’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, and held discussions with junta leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey.

The delegation arrived after the bloc’s military leaders expressed readiness for potential intervention to reinstate Bazoum.


The ECOWAS group, led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, also engaged in talks with Tchiani, while UN Special Representative Leonardo Santos Simao aimed to facilitate a resolution.

ECOWAS seeks the return to constitutional order and the liberation of Bazoum and his family.

The coup leaders have maintained their hold on power despite previous threats of intervention.

Canadian Based Nigerians Extradited to US Over Attempt To Steal $25m COVID Benefits
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

