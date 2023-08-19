DMO Announces 2-Year FGN Savings Bonds Offering at 9.6% worth N422 Million

The Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO) has introduced a subscription opportunity for the FGN Savings Bond in August 2023. This bond aims to provide investors with a chance to earn competitive interest rates while supporting the nation’s economic growth.

The subscription offer comprises two choices:

– A 2-Year FGN Savings Bond maturing on August 16, 2025, offering an annual interest rate of 9.634%.

– A 3-Year FGN Savings Bond with a maturity date of August 16, 2026, providing an annual interest rate of 10.634%.

It’s worth noting that these rates yield a negative real return as they fall below the national inflation rate of 24.08% for July 2023.

Additional details include:

– The subscription period for the FGN Savings Bond began on August 7, 2023, and will conclude on the same date.

– The allocated amount for the 2-year bond is N421.76 million, while the 3-year bond has N1.06 billion allotted.

– Subscribed bondholders will receive coupon payments at specific intervals, scheduled for November 16, February 16, May 16, and August 16.

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s Savings Bond program serves to attract domestic savings and simultaneously fund critical infrastructure projects and governmental initiatives.

Investing in these bonds enables individuals and organizations to contribute to the nation’s development while earning favorable returns on their investments.

Interested parties are advised to get in touch with their financial advisors or visit the official website of the Debt Management Office for further information and application procedures.