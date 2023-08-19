Can U.S Policy Contain BRICS “Multipolar New World Order”?

Is it time for the US to craft a foreign policy aimed at containing the emerging multipolar world order fostered by BRICS cooperation?

As leaders from the BRICS coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa assemble in Johannesburg for a two-day meeting commencing on August 22, 2023, it’s evident that foreign policymakers in Washington will be listening closely.

In recent years, the BRICS alliance has been challenging fundamental aspects of U.S. global leadership. On the diplomatic front, it has countered the White House’s strategy concerning Russia by circumventing Western sanctions. Economically, it has sought to erode U.S. dominance by diminishing the dollar’s supremacy as the world’s primary currency.

Now, as the group considers expansion with 23 potential members, including the likes of Iran, Cuba, or Venezuela, the prospect of a more anti-U.S. stance becomes likely.

In light of this, it’s imperative to contemplate what Washington can anticipate next and how it can respond. Research conducted by Tufts University has unveiled that the conventional portrayal of BRICS as a China-dominated coalition pursuing anti-U.S. agendas is a misjudgment.

Contrary to this notion, the BRICS nations coalesce around shared development objectives and the aspiration for a multipolar global order where no single power holds sway. However, the group’s consolidation has transformed it into a formidable negotiating entity that presently challenges both Washington’s geopolitical and economic aspirations. Ignoring BRICS as a significant policy influence, which has been the U.S.’s inclination in the past, is no longer a feasible choice.

The dawn of BRIC cooperation in 2008, even before South Africa joined in 2010, was accompanied by an awareness that the group’s existence could trigger friction with policymakers viewing the U.S. as the “indispensable nation” of the world. The then Brazilian Foreign Minister, Celso Amorim, emphasized the promotion of a more democratic world order, fostering the full engagement of developing nations in decision-making bodies.

However, BRIC was explicit in refraining from anti-U.S. rhetoric. While the group’s alignment dilutes U.S. power to a certain extent, it primarily sought to bridge the gap between industrialized and developing countries for sustainable development and a balanced global economic policy.



The BRICS coalition today wields considerable influence, constituting 41% of the global population, 31.5% of the world’s GDP, and 16% of global trade. As the coalition increasingly unites in action, its collective strength amplifies. This has been evident during the Ukraine conflict, where Moscow’s BRICS allies have bolstered Russia’s diplomatic and economic survival amid Western efforts to isolate it.

While convergence within BRICS doesn’t necessarily heighten U.S. tensions, there is limited divergence between joint BRICS policies and those of the U.S. A closer examination dispels the notion that China dominates BRICS’ direction. Moreover, the tensions between the U.S. and BRICS emerge predominantly when BRICS aligns as a bloc and when U.S. global interests are at stake.

With BRICS potentially transitioning to local currencies and advocating the same for candidate countries, and with China and Russia’s engagement in outer space governance, policymakers in Washington must remain vigilant.

In light of this evolving landscape, the U.S. should reflect on its approach. A comprehensive BRICS-focused foreign policy could offer an innovative strategy to address development needs. Rather than categorizing countries into friendly democracies and others, such a policy could position the Biden administration as a leader on universal development issues, fostering stronger ties with countries in the Global South. This approach could also deepen cooperation with existing BRICS members and potential newcomers, focusing on areas where coordination has been challenging.

Developing a BRICS policy could indeed redefine U.S. foreign policy, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness in an emerging multipolar world.