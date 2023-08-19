“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’ on X – Elon Musk

August 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Elon musk, the CEO of X formerly known as Twitter has stated that users will no longer be able to block other accounts on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The block button allowed users to prevent others from seeing or responding to any of their content.

Leaving blocking intact for direct messages, also known as DMs, would allow users to control who can contact them privately.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” said Musk in a post to X on Friday, August 18 “It makes no sense.

As a substitute for blocking, Musk said in a subsequent post, users will be able to use the mute button. Muting an account prevents that user’s posts from appearing in one’s timeline but it’s still possible to see them by clicking on links, and the muted user can still view the content of the user who muted them.(www.naija247news.com).